Timi Frank warns against plans to reconvene Senate illegally

Former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has warned against any plan to reconvene the Senate illegally.

The Senate went on recess after some Senators dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Frank, no other person can reconvene the Senate except its principal officers.

Daily Post reports that the former APC spokesman said “Only today (Wednesday), the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang was caught on video leading about 10 APC Senators, led by the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan to meet with the President and to urge on the President to provide them security to enable forcefully open the doors of the Senate Chambers and conduct an illegal sitting.

“This, if allowed to happen, will not only represent a clear breach of the Constitution but the height of illegality and impunity in this country. They APC Senators are only interested in gaining access to the chambers to carry out a sinister motive against the presiding officers of the Senate and not anywhere near considering Mr. President’s fund request for INEC.

“Besides, available records show that INEC has enough funds to commence preparing for the upcoming elections in the 2018 budget even as additional budgetary allocation would be made for the Agency in the 2019 budget.

“Let me add that the Senate alone cannot approve funds for INEC without the concurrence of the House of Representatives. So the attempt to illegally reopen the Senate by a handful of APC Senators therefore becomes suspect and must not be allowed to happen.

“I want to call on President Buhari not to accede to the illegal request of these Senators who are only out to gain underserved relevance and political patronage in the buildup to the primaries of the party soon.

“I also want Nigerians to be aware of this illegal plot and I call on them to rise to save the institution of the National Assembly which is the only defining characteristics of the nation’s democracy.”

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives had earlier alleged that Senators Ali Ndume, Abdullahi Adamu and Ovie Omo-Agege tried to break into the Senate chambers on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

This was made known to newsmen by the House Deputy Minority Leader, Mr. Chukwuka Onyema.