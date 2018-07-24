Pulse.ng logo
Saraki presides over NASS session hours after drama with Police

Saraki Senate President presides over NASS session hours after drama with Police

  Published: , Refreshed:
Saraki presides over session hours after drama with Police play Senate President, Bukola Saraki (The Guardian)

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, is currently presiding over plenary at the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly just hours after police officers laid seige to his home.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force blocked the convoy of the Senate President at his Abuja residence at Lake Chad Crescent in Maitama on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The home of his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, was also beseiged by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja.

The blockade of Saraki's convoy is believed to be in connection to his scheduled meeting with police authorities to answer questions over his alleged links to the criminal gang that carried out the Offa robbery attack that led to the death of 33 people in April.

It's unclear how the Senate President made it out of his residence, but he appeared at the National Assembly and is presiding over the day's session.

He disclosed that Ekweremadu is still unable to leave his house and is being questioned by DSS operatives.

Details later.

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

