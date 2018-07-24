news

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu West - PDP) for questioning over allegations of money laundering, conspiracy and abuse of office.

EFCC operatives and officers of the Nigeria Police Force laid seige to the lawmaker's residence at Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja, in the early hours of Tuesday, July 24.

In a letter of invitation, dated July 24, the EFCC asked the lawmaker to show up at its office by 10am on Tuesday.

The letter read, "The commission is investigating the above mentioned case in which your name featured prominently and the need to obtain clarifications from you became imperative.

"In view of the above, you are kindly requested to report and interview the undersigned at 5, Famela Street Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent Wuse II, Abuja on Tuesday 24th July, 2018 at 10am prompt.

"This request is made pursuant to section 38 (1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes (Establishment) Act, 2004."

In a statement signed by Ekweremadu's Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu, early on Tuesday, he said the lawmaker was never invited until the morning seige.

He said, "The Apo Legislative Quarters residence of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, is currently under the siege of men of the Nigeria Police Force and the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

"They took over the entire vicinity before 6am. There is no going in or coming out. Meanwhile, there was no prior invitation to the senator by any of the security agencies or the EFCC."

Details later.