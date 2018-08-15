Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Saraki appoints Onaiwu as Liaison Officer on State Matters

Saraki Senate President appoints Onaiwu as Liaison Officer on State Matters

He will co-ordinate relationship between the Office of the Senate President and the various state governments.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saraki appoints Onaiwu as Liaison Officer on State Matters play The Senate President, Bukola Saraki (The Guardian Nigeria)

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has appointed Earl Osaro Onaiwu as the Liaison Officer to the Senate President on State Matters.

The 59-year-old's appointment was announced by the senate president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in a statement released on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

"Onaiwu, an experienced politician and public administrator will help to co-ordinate relationship between the Office of the Senate President and the various state governments across the country," the statement read.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a senior news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate...bullet
3 Saraki Why Senate President visited Obasanjobullet

Related Articles

Saraki Senate President says he won't play in the gutter with Oshiomhole, APC executives
Lai Mohammed FG has no hand in call for Saraki’s resignation or impeachment, Minister says
Secondus PDP vows to resist any attempt by APC to rig elections
Oshiomhole APC chairman says no going back on Saraki’s removal
Saraki APC accuses Senate President of treason
Samuel Ogundipe Premium Times journalist detained over a story
Saraki Senate President, PDP plan to attack APC Senators with thugs, ruling party alleges
Akpabio Sule Lamido speaks on how APC made Senator dump PDP

Local

Fire outbreak destroys 2 vehicles in Third Mainland Bridge accident
Pulse Eyewitness Fire outbreak destroys 2 vehicles in Third Mainland Bridge accident
Dead parents expose little boy to be recruited by big time robbers
Police 30 officers killed in 1 month - Akwa Ibom CP
Breastfeeding Newborns could die if not breastfed 2 to 23 hours after birth – Expert
More deaths have been reported from cholera outbreak in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, as government officials kept mum on the situation.
Cholera 50 cases, 28 deaths recorded in Kano in 7 months