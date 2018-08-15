Saraki appoints Onaiwu as Liaison Officer on State Matters

news

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has appointed Earl Osaro Onaiwu as the Liaison Officer to the Senate President on State Matters.

The 59-year-old's appointment was announced by the senate president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in a statement released on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

"Onaiwu, an experienced politician and public administrator will help to co-ordinate relationship between the Office of the Senate President and the various state governments across the country," the statement read.