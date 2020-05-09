Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said the state government might be forced to announce another lockdown order in the state if citizens do not take responsibility to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu announced this during a live broadcast on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

In a bid to contain the spread of the virus in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari had twice announced a two-week lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory.

The President later extended the lockdown by one week on Monday, April 27, 2020.

However, since the lockdown order was relaxed on Monday, May 4, 2020, coronavirus cases have been on the rise in the state despite the measures put in place to ease the lockdown order and reduce the spread.

Between Monday, May 4, and Friday, May 9, 2020, Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria recorded 560 cases of out 1355 new cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Due to the rise in the number of new cases, the Lagos State government has warned that another lockdown order might soon be announced.

Sanwo-Olu during the broadcast on Saturday also lamented that Okada riders openly flouted the ease of lockdown directive, adding that the police have been directed to confiscate bikes of people that are not adhering to the directive.

The governor also said that yellow buses (Danfo) scored below performance in the level of compliance.

He, however, maintained that the state will continue to work with them with the hope that there will be a significant improvement in the next few days.