Ahead of the Monday expiration of the ongoing lockdown in Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu has ordered restaurants and markets in the state to reopen on selected days.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, announced this in a series of tweets on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

“Eateries and restaurants to open between 9 am -3 pm and are to do only takeout. No eat in. Also, 9 am — 3pm only! Take note! Must wear gloves and masks. Markets to open from 9am to 3pm on selected days,” he tweeted.

Sanwo-Olu also ordered all entertainment centres within private estates to remain closed.

He said, “All entertainment centres including gyms, spa, recreational facilities inside private estates are to remain closed for two weeks post lockdown in Lagos. This would be reviewed after two weeks.”

The governor also asked tricycle operators to take two passengers per trip in areas where they are allowed to operate.

“Commercial motorcycle operation (Okada) is also suspended across the state during the period of lockdown while tricycles (Keke Napep) is limited to two passengers only.

“All commuters to wear masks and gloves. Handwashing equipment and thermometers must be provided. Buses to load 60 per cent capacity. No standing.”

On burial ceremonies, Sanwo-Olu said, “Funerals are permitted", adding that "Only 20 people permitted and that includes the officiating ministers and Imams. No party to follow it.”