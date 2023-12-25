Sanwo-Olu urges health workers to render selfless service for a healthy Lagos

Sanwo-Olu gave the urge during a programme organised by the Alimosho General Hospital to celebrate Christmas with patients on admission. Sanwo-Olu, represented by Dorcas Shonibare, the Director of Nursing Service, Lagos State Ministry of Health, commended the management and staff of the hospital for delivering quality service to the people of Lagos.

“Alimosho is the biggest local government in the state and out of the over 20 secondary health facilities we have in the state, Alimosho General Hospital is one of the fastest growing hospital.

“The number of patients attended to in this facility are enormous and that is why we urge you to remain selfless in the discharge of your duty.

“We appreciate what you are doing and we want you to continue to do more,” he said.

He said some of the challenges highlighted by the hospital would be addressed to further enhance its capacity. Sanwo-Olu added that the state government would continue to prioritise the welfare of health workers.

Speaking earlier, Dr Ayodapo Soyinka, the Medical Director of the Alimosho General Hospital, said the Christmas programme was put together to extend love to patients in spite of their health challenges.

Soyinka, represented by Dr Jane Bakare, Director of Clinical Services and Training, said the hospital would continue to work towards ensuring patient satisfaction. The medical director commended the state government for its support to the hospital in the outgoing year.

He, however, appealed for more support to address some of the challenges in the facility. He said: “We are in the season of love and that is why we are extending love to our patients this season.

“I want to commend all the departments in the hospital for working as a team despite some of the challenges.

“We are thankful to the state government for its unwavering support and we need more of these support to address some of the challenges we have in the hospital.

“Some of our need include more manpower, 1000 KV generator, rehabilitation of the doctors quarter, equipment, relocation of the refuse dump and others".