ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu urges health workers to render selfless service for a healthy Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor added that the state government would continue to prioritise the welfare of health workers.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu gave the urge during a programme organised by the Alimosho General Hospital to celebrate Christmas with patients on admission. Sanwo-Olu, represented by Dorcas Shonibare, the Director of Nursing Service, Lagos State Ministry of Health, commended the management and staff of the hospital for delivering quality service to the people of Lagos.

Alimosho is the biggest local government in the state and out of the over 20 secondary health facilities we have in the state, Alimosho General Hospital is one of the fastest growing hospital.

“The number of patients attended to in this facility are enormous and that is why we urge you to remain selfless in the discharge of your duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We appreciate what you are doing and we want you to continue to do more,” he said.

He said some of the challenges highlighted by the hospital would be addressed to further enhance its capacity. Sanwo-Olu added that the state government would continue to prioritise the welfare of health workers.

Speaking earlier, Dr Ayodapo Soyinka, the Medical Director of the Alimosho General Hospital, said the Christmas programme was put together to extend love to patients in spite of their health challenges.

Soyinka, represented by Dr Jane Bakare, Director of Clinical Services and Training, said the hospital would continue to work towards ensuring patient satisfaction. The medical director commended the state government for its support to the hospital in the outgoing year.

He, however, appealed for more support to address some of the challenges in the facility. He said: “We are in the season of love and that is why we are extending love to our patients this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to commend all the departments in the hospital for working as a team despite some of the challenges.

“We are thankful to the state government for its unwavering support and we need more of these support to address some of the challenges we have in the hospital.

“Some of our need include more manpower, 1000 KV generator, rehabilitation of the doctors quarter, equipment, relocation of the refuse dump and others".

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gifts were distributed to patients in the various wards to mark the Christmas celebration.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu urges health workers to render selfless service for a healthy Lagos

Sanwo-Olu urges health workers to render selfless service for a healthy Lagos

Unknown gunmen kill 50 villagers in Plateau – Governor Mutfwang

Unknown gunmen kill 50 villagers in Plateau – Governor Mutfwang

A thorough-bred democrat who devoted his life to serve Nigerians - Tinubu celebrates Ganduje @ 74

A thorough-bred democrat who devoted his life to serve Nigerians - Tinubu celebrates Ganduje @ 74

Fubara vows to implement peace pact, says it’s not as bad as being portrayed

Fubara vows to implement peace pact, says it’s not as bad as being portrayed

Sen Ned Nwoko advocates strategic import policies for economic growth

Sen Ned Nwoko advocates strategic import policies for economic growth

His nationalistic approach to governance is remarkable - PDP-GF celebrates Makinde @ 56

His nationalistic approach to governance is remarkable - PDP-GF celebrates Makinde @ 56

Governor Yahaya celebrates APC national chairman Ganduje at 74

Governor Yahaya celebrates APC national chairman Ganduje at 74

Governor Makinde wants Nigerian Christians to emulate Jesus Christ

Governor Makinde wants Nigerian Christians to emulate Jesus Christ

Exemption of ASUU from IPPIS unfair, civil servants complain

Exemption of ASUU from IPPIS unfair, civil servants complain

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister Uju Kennedy [Twitter: @barujukennnedy]

Minister of Women Affairs condemns domestic abuse incident in Akwa Ibom

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety [Gistbriefly]

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Dailyfocus News)

Nasarawa Assembly cautions against sabotaging Gov Sule’s education plans