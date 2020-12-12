The state Health Commissioner, Akin Abayomi announced this on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu had gone into isolation on Friday after one of his aides tested positive for the virus.

The state government had also said on Friday that the governor and members of his team would remain in isolation until the results of their COVID-19 tests are available.

However, while giving updates on the development in a statement on Saturday, Abayomi said the governor was being treated at home by medical experts in the state.

He said, “Following Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s exposure to a confirmed case of COVID19, a PCR test performed yesterday the 11th of December has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus which is supported by mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID-19

“Mr Governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced State #COVID19 clinical team from IDH Yaba."

He also said the governor is doing well on treatment while assuring the public that he will recover quickly and clear the virus.