Over one week after testing positive for COVID-19, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is yet to make a complete recovery.

The governor tested positive for the novel disease on December 11, 2020 after he was in close contact with an infected aide.

The Lagos government reported that the governor was displaying mild symptoms and fatigue and was receiving treatment at home.

While providing an update on the governor's health on Monday, December 21, Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said Sanwo-Olu is doing much better.

However, he said the 55-year-old remains in isolation and receiving home based care.

"We are waiting for a complete clearance of the virus so that Mr Governor can resume public activities," he said.

Abayomi urged members of the public to adhere to safety measures to prevent infection as the country is believed to be witnessing a resurgence in transmission of the disease in December.

The Lagos State government last week ordered stricter compliance of restriction guidelines, with some clubs shut down for violations.

Over 78,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Nigeria since February. While over 68,000 have recovered, more than 1,200 people have died as a result of infection.