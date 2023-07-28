Sanwo-Olu sends list of 39 Commissioner nominees to Lagos Assembly
30% of Sanwo-Olu's cabinet designates was in favour of the women to ensure gender inclusion.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, said on his Twitter handle on Friday.
Akosile said that the Governor Sanwo-Olu submitted 39 names for ratification.
He said that 30 per cent of the cabinet designates was in favour of the women, to ensure gender inclusion.
”Lagos State Gov @jidesanwoolu transmits list of proposed cabinet members to the Lagos State House of Assembly for ratification.
”The list consists of 39 names with 30 per cent women, youths, technocrats and politicians,” he said.
