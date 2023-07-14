ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu requests Lagos Assembly confirmation on Adewale's appointment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated that the confirmation request to the House was in accordance with the provisions of constitution.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Daily Post)
Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Daily Post)

The Clerk, Mr Lekan Onafeko, read Sanwo-Olu’s letter requesting confirmation of the nominee at the plenary presided by the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa in Lagos on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 18, the governor appointed Mr Adewuyi Adewale as Permanent Secretary and Auditor General of the state in acting capacity. The governor noted that his appointment was, however, subject to the clearance and confirmation by the House of Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu stated in the letter that the confirmation request to the House was in accordance with the provisions of constitution. The clerk explained that the nominee would be screened and confirmed by the lawmakers.

NGO to disburse ₦500,000 education scholarship to 5 Epe indigenes

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

'Don't underrate your indigenous language, speak it to your children' - Proprietor advises parents

Imo govt, Ohaneze Ndigbo seeks Tinubu's support on tackling security challenges

Lawyer advises Nigerians to stop revealing account details to secure online loans

'₦8,000 can't cater for a family for a week' - Labour leaders express divergent views on govt plan

'Staff undergo rigorous screening, appointments based on merit' - KASU debunks Islamisation agenda

FRSC records 62 deaths from 160 crashes in 6 months in Gombe

'Targeted social spending crucial to mitigating removal of fuel subsidy' - IMF

