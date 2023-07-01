ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu meets Igbo market leaders in Lagos, explains demolition at Alaba

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sanwo-Olu said there is a need for further collaboration between the government and the leadership of the various Igbo markets in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodimma. [Twitter:@Hope_Uzodimma1]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodimma. [Twitter:@Hope_Uzodimma1]

The Governor used the opportunity to clarify the state government's intentions for the action while also debunking the misinformation and misrepresentation of facts that have trailed the decision.

The meeting was facilitated by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, who had earlier expressed great concerns over the alleged hostile treatment being meted out to people of Igbo extraction by their host in Lagos State.

The Imo Governor, after listening to Igbo residents in Lagos express their displeasure during a meeting on Thursday, June 29, 2023, promised to meet with Sanwo-Olu the following day to address the issue.

Present at the Friday meeting were Uzodimma and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Benjamin Kalu.

Speaking after the meeting, Sanwo-Olu said issues around the common interest of all the parties were discussed, especially as it concerns the recent demolition of structures around Alaba International Market.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodimma. [Twitter:@Hope_Uzodimma1]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodimma. [Twitter:@Hope_Uzodimma1]

The Governor stated that the conversation has helped to clear the air on the issues. He also talked about the need for further collaboration, adding that a joint working committee has been set up to verify things and give out adequate information to the public.

Sanwo-Olu said, “We just finished a meeting between myself and the Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma and the Deputy Speaker Honourable Kalu and other market leaders of our various Igbo markets in Lagos, some community leaders and also some state government officials.

“The meeting had gone on successfully, we discussed issues around common interest, especially issues bordering on the recent demolition around Alaba Market where there has been a lot of wrong information and communication has gone out.

“Our conversation here this afternoon has cleared the air; we have seen that indeed there is a need for us to further collaborate. Where wrongs has been expressed we have corrected all of the issues and the views and we have jointly set up a small working committee that will go round, verify and see things for ourselves and be able to put all of the negative information and media review out correctly.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodimma. [Twitter:@Hope_Uzodimma1]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodimma. [Twitter:@Hope_Uzodimma1]

Also speaking, Governor Uzodimma thanked Sanwo-Olu for listening to the concerns they raised with him and his proactiveness in setting up a committee to immediately look at the issues.

Like His Excellency the Governor has said, myself, the Deputy Speaker and other leaders of the Igbo business community in Lagos, having raised some concerns over some policies that had to do with environmental cleanliness and construction of essential and critical infrastructure to enable businesses to boom and how those policies have been implemented which raised some complaints from our brothers and sisters living in Lagos, we came on a delegation to speak to the governor and bring those concerns to his notice.

“He indeed listened and proactively and immediately set up a technical committee that will look into the way those issues are being handled and ensure that nothing is seen as a deliberate policy to hurt any interest.

“And he has guaranteed our brothers and sisters in Lagos of his protection and they should go back to their businesses as there is no fear of any molestation and no policy will be targeted against them or against their business interest and I am so happy and grateful that the governor gave such quick response to our concerns,” Uzodimma said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

