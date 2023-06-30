ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Uzodimma holds frank talk with Sanwo-Olu over plight of Igbos in Lagos

Nurudeen Shotayo

Uzodimma urged Igbos living outside the South East zone not to feel like second-class citizens.

Uzodimma said this while expressing concern over the alleged hostile treatment being meted out to people of Igbo extraction by their host in Lagos State.

The Governor said he was emotionally moved after listening to Igbo residents in Lagos express their displeasure over some "ill-treatment", which has also affected their businesses and residency in the South West state.

He stated these in a post on his Twitter page on Friday, June 30, 2023, where he also encouraged Igbos living outside the South East zone not to feel like class-class citizens.

The Governor's remarks come after a meeting with the Igbo business community in Lagos on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Uzodimma attended the meeting alongside Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mba and the Deputy Speaker Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

He also revealed that the South East Governor's Forum is planning a security summit later in the year to ensure the restoration of peace and normalcy to the region for economic development.

Uzodimma also appealed to the Igbo business community in Lagos to support President Bola Tinubu's administration as he has shown commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises.

His tweet read: "While in Lagos yesterday for the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) meeting and Mr President's homecoming ceremony, I was joined by the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency Dr. Peter Mba @PNMbah and the Deputy Speaker Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu @OfficialBenKalu for a meeting with Igbo business community in Lagos State.

"I was emotionally moved as they expressed displeasure on some ill treatments, which have affected their businesses and residency in Lagos, as well as other regions and the security challenges in our own region.

"As I encouraged them not to feel like second citizens in any part of our nation, I promised to meet with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu today, with some delegations amongst them, for a resolution of all expressed differences.

"I hinted at the planned South East Security Summit, being Organised by the South East Governors' Forum to be hosted before the end of the year. This is one measure towards the restoration of full normalcy in our region in order to pave the way for the development we desire.

"Therefore, I appealed for their support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's @officialABAT administration as he has exhibited commitment to fulfilling his campaign promise - "Renewed Hope" and we, the South East Governors' Forum (SEGF) are in partnership with Mr President in the interest of our people. - Hope Uzodimma"

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

