Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat declare assets ahead of 2nd term inauguration

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is in compliance with Paragraph 11 Part 1 to the 5th Schedule of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that mandates political office holders to declare their assets on assumption and at the end of their term in office.

Sanwo-Olu and the deputy had, by their action, satisfied Section 185(1) of the same Constitution that made it paramount for the political office holders to declare their assets before they take oath of office.

The asset declaration was administered to the governor and the deputy by Prof. Samuel Ogundare, Board Member representing South West zone, and witnessed by Rt. Hon. Taofeek Abdulsalam, member and O Popoola, Lagos State Director of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

ADVERTISEMENT

In compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that mandates political office holders to declare their assets on assumption and at the end of their term in office, ”My deputy and I have satisfied that necessary requirement before we take oath of office.

”Thank you Prof. S.F Ogundare, the board member representing South West zone, for administering the assets declaration process.