The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat declare assets ahead of 2nd term inauguration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The asset declaration was administered to the governor and the deputy by Prof. Ogundare, Board Member representing South West zone.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat have submitted their Asset Declaration forms ahead of their second term inauguration. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat have submitted their Asset Declaration forms ahead of their second term inauguration. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is in compliance with Paragraph 11 Part 1 to the 5th Schedule of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that mandates political office holders to declare their assets on assumption and at the end of their term in office.

Sanwo-Olu and the deputy had, by their action, satisfied Section 185(1) of the same Constitution that made it paramount for the political office holders to declare their assets before they take oath of office.

The asset declaration was administered to the governor and the deputy by Prof. Samuel Ogundare, Board Member representing South West zone, and witnessed by Rt. Hon. Taofeek Abdulsalam, member and O Popoola, Lagos State Director of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

ADVERTISEMENT

In compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that mandates political office holders to declare their assets on assumption and at the end of their term in office, ”My deputy and I have satisfied that necessary requirement before we take oath of office.

”Thank you Prof. S.F Ogundare, the board member representing South West zone, for administering the assets declaration process.

”I also thank Rt. Hon. Taofeek Olawale Abdulsalam, member and Mrs O Popoola, Lagos State Director of the Code of Conduct Bureau for being witnesses,” the governor said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Again, Customs seizes ₦200m dried donkey meat, livelihoods threatened

Again, Customs seizes ₦200m dried donkey meat, livelihoods threatened

FCTA directs College Of Nursing Science to hold matriculation annually

FCTA directs College Of Nursing Science to hold matriculation annually

NDLEA arrests 24 drug suspects during mop-up exercise in Kogi

NDLEA arrests 24 drug suspects during mop-up exercise in Kogi

Sultan, Kukah crave good governance at inauguration lecture

Sultan, Kukah crave good governance at inauguration lecture

Plateau incoming governor says he will not witch hunt anybody

Plateau incoming governor says he will not witch hunt anybody

Umahi retires 17 permanent secretaries during valedictory ECXO meeting

Umahi retires 17 permanent secretaries during valedictory ECXO meeting

Anambra govt arrests 2 fake doctors, shuts down hospitals

Anambra govt arrests 2 fake doctors, shuts down hospitals

American University of Nigeria graduates 234 students

American University of Nigeria graduates 234 students

Reactions to AMVCA, Tina Turner’s death, others dominate social media trends

Reactions to AMVCA, Tina Turner’s death, others dominate social media trends

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts