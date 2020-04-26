Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced compulsory wearing of masks amid lockdown in the state.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, April 26, 2020, Sanwo-Olu said wearing of face masks combined with frequent hand washing will slow down the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

He also disclosed that the state government is currently producing three million face masks to be distributed to the vulnerable in Lagos.

He tweeted, “Dear Lagosians, even as we observe the lockdown, we are kicking off #MaskUpLagos; the COMPULSORY wearing of face masks in Lagos Face masks help to protect us from droplets and secretions from coughing, sneezing etc as not everyone that is infected will show symptoms.

“Face masks, combined with frequent hand washing, being conscious about NOT touching our face as well as #SocialDistancing are effective in slowing the spread. The state government is currently producing about 3 million facemasks for distribution to the vulnerable”.

N95 & surgical masks help our medical workers stay safe while cloth masks made to specifications that will be released by@LSMOH combined with other guidelines will help protect our residents from #COVID19 The virus is in our communities, let’s take this seriously. #MaskUpLagos.

Lagos is the epicenter of coronavirus in Nigeria with 689 cases out of 1182 in the country.

The state government on Saturday also announced that 19 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the state.