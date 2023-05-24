Sanwo-Olu commits to teachers’ capacity building, welfare

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the remark on Wednesday at the inauguration of an 18-classroom block at Ijaiye-Ojokoro Senior High School, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project, executed by the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS), also comprises a laboratory, staff room, Principal/Vice-Principals ‘offices and 36 toilets.

“It is a thing of great pride to note that our students and teachers have continued to win laurels and medals in recognition of their outstanding performances among their peers both at the state and national levels.

“I am pleased to note that our investment in education and future of our children have continued to yield the desired outcome through the improved performances of Lagos State public school students and pupils in national examinations and competitions.

“I assure our students, hardworking and committed teachers, of our commitment to do more in our second tenure to improve significantly on the already high standard that we have set in our public schools system,” he said.

On the project, Sanwo-Olu said it was created for use of students and teachers, being an affirmation of the administration’s commitment to the provision of conducive environment for learning and teaching in public schools.

“These facilities will address the challenge of inadequacy of infrastructure and move our education sector towards attaining global standard for effective learning and teaching,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo, commended SCRPS for its dedication and commitment to the timely completion of the project.

He enjoined students and teachers to take adequate care of the facility, which he said was built with taxpayers’ money, urging them to maintain the beautiful look of the building.

Hakeem Smith, Chairman of SCRPS, said that the idea of the project was to decongest students in classrooms, and make them sit comfortable under a conducive learning environment as promised by the Sanwo-Olu-led administration.

Smith said that the structure was well built and there should be no fear of collapse, as every stage of the building was certified by experts in the field,

He said that the target was to meet UNESCO standard, ’50 to one class’.

According to him, there is a sick bay, home economics lab and library, while the office of the principal is strategically sited whereby he/she can always have an overview of the school premises.

“There are enough windows in the classes to give space for ventilation, so even when there is power failure, the students will still enjoy air; also, the floor has terrazzo, the students have toilets to themselves.

“I am sure the students and teachers are happy to have this building with good chairs/tables in the classroom, enough toilets, laboratory, sickbay, staff room and offices of principal and the vice.

“However, the school management must imbibe maintenance culture and should not misuse the opportunity provided by the state government, although the building is durable and can stand the test of time,” he said.

Deinde Momodu, Principal of the school, thanked the Lagos State Governor and SCRPS for the project and for putting necessary measures in place for the comfort of students and members of staff, assuring that the the building would be maintained.

Earlier, the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, Education District 1, Adeoye Adebowale, in his remark, said the project was a proof of Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s love, dedication and commitment to ensure that Lagos State continues to produce greater leaders of tomorrow.

Adebowale noted that an investment in education of the highest possible quality remained the best an individual, parents, state and the nation could make.

’’This is more evidence of Mr Governor’s commitment and investment in education, being the third of the THEMES Agenda."