The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu believes Dangote came to Lagos with nothing 45 years ago

Bayo Wahab

Sanwo-Olu commends Dangote for situating his groundbreaking project in Lagos.

Left: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the Chairman of the Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote. [Daily Trust]
Left: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the Chairman of the Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu commended the billionaire businessman on Monday, May 22, 2023, during the inauguration of the refinery.

While speaking at the commissioning of the project, Sanwo-Olu said Dangote, who came to Lagos with nothing 45 years ago has set up the biggest empire in Africa.

“The first story is about a young Nigerian 45 years ago and you see the coincidence in the story. 45 years ago, who came to Lagos, all the way from another mega-city, Kano, who saw the prosperity, the diversity of our country, who came with nothing but in 45 years has built the biggest empire in the world for Africa,” the governor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The groundbreaking project, situated in the Lekki free trade zone area of Lagos State started in 2017.

However, Dangote has announced that the first tranche of petroleum products from the company’s refinery would be supplied to the market before the end of July.

Describing the refinery as a milestone for Nigeria’s oil and gas downstream sector, Dangote said that the firm would replicate the achievement of Dangote Groups in the cement and fertilizer sector, adding that the company’s oil would hit the

“It is our firm commitment that we will replicate in this sector what we have actually achieved in the cement and fertilizer markets while Nigeria transformed from being the largest importer of these crude products to a net exporter,” he said.

Our first goal is to ramp up projections of various production to ensure that within this year, we are able to fully satisfy our nation’s demand for higher quality products to enable us to eliminate the tragedy of import dependency and stop, once and for all, the dumping in our market of toxic substandard petroleum products.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our first products will be in the market before the end of July, beginning of August this year.”

The refinery has the capacity to refine 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court adjourns ex-JAMB registrar’s ₦600m suit against ICPC for judgment

Court adjourns ex-JAMB registrar’s ₦600m suit against ICPC for judgment

Nigeria has been delisted from list of piracy prone countries - Buhari

Nigeria has been delisted from list of piracy prone countries - Buhari

Dangote refinery is a game changer for Nigeria’s economy

Dangote refinery is a game changer for Nigeria’s economy

10th NASS leadership must not be divisive tool – CAN

10th NASS leadership must not be divisive tool – CAN

NNPP withdraws election petition against APC senator-elect in Ondo

NNPP withdraws election petition against APC senator-elect in Ondo

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's suit against DSS for adoption of processes

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's suit against DSS for adoption of processes

Buhari happy to leave Nigeria's economy in Tinubu's 'very competent hands'

Buhari happy to leave Nigeria's economy in Tinubu's 'very competent hands'

Sanwo-Olu believes Dangote came to Lagos with nothing 45 years ago

Sanwo-Olu believes Dangote came to Lagos with nothing 45 years ago

Court declares charges against Doguwa unconstitutional

Court declares charges against Doguwa unconstitutional

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Otunba Subomi Balogun died in a London hospital on Friday, May 19, 2023 [Business Day]

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89