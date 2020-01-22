The Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, denied claims that it has banned commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke Marwa) on some routes in the state.

In a statement signed by the state's Information and Strategy Commissioner, Gbenga Omotoso, the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration declared that the list of restricted areas for Okadas and Kekes is false and should be disregarded.

Reacting to the list which is in circulation on social media, Omotoso maintained that a definite position on the issue will soon be made public through the official media channels of the government.

Despite the action taken against Okada operations in Lagos so far, the operators have remained undaunted. [The Eagle]

The statement read, “We have just concluded our routine security meeting, during which the issue of Okada and tricycles was discussed. For now, no major decision has been taken on the matter. There are several factors for this development, but the main reason was to reckon with various opinions expressed by stakeholders.

“So many people have made representations to the government concerning commercial motorcycles and tricycles, including human rights groups, unionists and traders. They came up with many reasonable observations; all their views have been collated and are being considered.

“We feel it will not be good enough for the government to take a final decision on the matter without considering the opinions of the stakeholders.”

Pulse had earlier reported that Sanwo-Olu was unhappy and sick of what Okadas and Napeps have turned Lagos into.

Lamenting the violation of all traffic laws known to mankind by Okadas and Napeps, Sanwo-Olu was quoted as saying, “The violation of traffic laws by commercial motorcyclists is unacceptable."

The Lagos governor, however, vowed to instill sanity in the operations of the Okada and Keke business in the state.

Okada which is a common sight in Lagos, has often been used to escape arrest by criminals.