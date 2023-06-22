ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu announces ₦10m reward for LASU law graduate with 5.0 CGPA

Nurudeen Shotayo

Aminat Yusuf became the first undergraduate in 40 years to achieve a perfect CGPA in Law at LASU.

Aminat Yusuf has become the first undergraduate in 40 years to achieve a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 [Twitter/Sanwo-Olu]
Aminat Yusuf has become the first undergraduate in 40 years to achieve a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0

The beneficiary, an indigene of Edo State, achieved a remarkable feat by graduating with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 from the varsity’s Faculty of Law.

Speaking at the school's convocation ceremony in Ojo on Thursday, June 22, 2023, Sanwo-Olu pledged a personal donation of ₦5m to Yusuf, while announcing that the State government will also reward her with the same amount.

As a token of her brilliance, I will be giving her a token donation of 5 million and the state government will give her an additional donation of 5 million,” the Governor said.

Sanwo-Olu also congratulated the institution on its 40th anniversary and 26th convocation while recalling its achievements among other universities.

In her remarks, Yusuf appreciated the Governor for his gesture. She revealed that she was faced with financial constraints during her study, but her determination and strive towards academic excellence saw her through.

Pulse reports that Yusuf became the first undergraduate to achieve a perfect CGPA of 5.0 in Law in the school's 40 years of existence.

The exceptional accomplishment has earned her widespread commendation from the academic community and beyond.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had earlier expressed his admiration for Aminat's dedication and emphasised that her hard work had truly paid off.

In a recent interview, the record-breaking graduate opened up on her experience during her undergraduate days. She attributed her academic feat to support from her lecturers and dedication to hard work.

