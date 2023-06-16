ADVERTISEMENT
LASU student gets 5.0 CGPA in Law, first time in 40 years

Ima Elijah

The undergraduate achieved a perfect CGPA in law, making history.

Aminat Yusuf has become the first undergraduate in 40 years to achieve a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 [Twitter/Sanwo-Olu]
Aminat Yusuf has become the first undergraduate in 40 years to achieve a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 [Twitter/Sanwo-Olu]

The governor began by congratulating Aminat Yusuf, a law student at Lagos State University (LASU), for her exceptional accomplishment. Aminat Yusuf has become the first undergraduate in 40 years to achieve a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0.

This outstanding feat has earned her widespread commendation from the academic community and beyond. Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his admiration for Aminat's dedication and emphasised that her hard work has truly paid off.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also shared his excitement over the outstanding academic performances of 282 students who attained first-class honors in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions.

LASU student gets 5.0 CGPA in Law, first time in 40 years

