Lagos is considered Nigeria's most sophisticated and developed state. However, some communities in the megacity have been without electricity for six years.

All of which has left Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu furious and embarrassed.

"Over the weekend, I had meetings with traditional rulers of 8 communities in Ibeju Lekki LGA and it was brought to my attention that the towns have been disconnected from electricity for 6 years. This development is unacceptable and it should not have happened," the governor tweeted.

"I will personally take charge of the situation and ensure we work at restoring electricity to the affected communities of Magbon Alade, Alasia, Orimedu, Eleko, Osa Oroko, Ise, Akodo and Solu.

"This is a problem we cannot neglect and we must solve it with the urgency it demands," he added.

Nigeria has endured a perennial electricity challenge since independence, with entire towns and communities sometimes not receiving power supply from the grid for weeks.

Electricity supply in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, is still centralised. President Muhammadu Buhari recently inked a deal with German firm Siemens to upgrade and expand Nigeria’s creaky transmission and distribution electricity infrastructure.