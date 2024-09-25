Sanusi's reinstatement one of most important events of my life - El-Rufai

El-Rufa made this known while speaking at the Arewa Tech Fest, held in Kano State on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

The event attracted key political figures, including governors of Kano, Katsina, and Zamfara States, Abba Yusuf, Dikko Radda, and Dauda Lawal, respectively.

Recall Sanusi was dethroned in 2020 by former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who balkanised the Kano Emirate into five councils which include Rano, Bichi, Karaye, and Gaya after amending the Emirate Councils Law.

Ganduje appointed first-class emirs for the four new emirates and replaced Sanusi with Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Kano Emir.

However, the decision was overturned by the incumbent Governor after the Kano State House of Assembly repealed the Emirate Councils Law last May.

Yusuf scrapped the new emirates and reinstated Sanusi to the emirship throne.

Though the matter is being contested in court as the deposed emir, Bayero insisted that his rights have been trampled upon by the state government, El-Rufai said the development gave him fulfilment.

The former Governor also extended congratulations to Sanusi on his reinstatement.

“The reinstatement of his highness is one of the most important events in my life and I want to congratulate you once again.