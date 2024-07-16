RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Sanusi vs Bayero - Reaction greets fresh court order in Kano emirship dispute

Segun Adeyemi

Justice Amina's ruling has been criticised and labelled as a shameful display of bias and violation of justice.

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]
Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The lawsuit, initiated by the Attorney General of Kano State, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, and the Assembly itself, aimed to prevent Aminu Ado-Bayero and the four other emirs from exercising their titles.

Their legal representative, Ibrahim Isah-Wangida Esq., filed the motion on May 27.

In her ruling, Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu upheld the authority of the Kano State House of Assembly.

"The Kano State House of Assembly has the power to amend and propose a bill for the peace and good governance of the state pursuant to section 4 rule 6,7(b) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

"The Kano State Governor has the right to assent to the proposed bill into law after being passed by the state assembly," Justice Amina said.

READ ALSO: 'God is angry with Sanusi' - Kano youth react to fire outbreak at Emir's palace

Meanwhile, Justice Amina's ruling has been criticised and labelled as a shameful display of bias and violation of justice.

The Kano Democratic Vanguard made this assertion in a statement made available to Pulse on Monday, July 15.

"The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, and his godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have made a mockery of the rule of law and tradition.

"They abolished the century-old Kano Emirate and dethroned Emir Ado Bayero, reinstating Muhammadu Sanusi against the wishes of the people and laws.

"This judgement is another rascality in their quest for power and control. We call on the citizens of Kano to remain calm, as truth shall prevail," the group said.

The group, however, urged the people of Kano to stand firm against tyranny and fight for the restoration of their beloved Emirate.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rainfall

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rainfall

Kano Government files new criminal conspiracy charges against Ganduje

Kano Government files new criminal conspiracy charges against Ganduje

Why Peter Obi didn't publicly celebrate Wole Soyinka’s birthday

Why Peter Obi didn't publicly celebrate Wole Soyinka’s birthday

Minna's Bussa Waterworks project completed after 70 years

Minna's Bussa Waterworks project completed after 70 years

PHOTOS: Trump makes first public appearance after failed assassination attempt

PHOTOS: Trump makes first public appearance after failed assassination attempt

Air Peace boss wants Nigerians to prioritise nationalism over ethnicity, religion

Air Peace boss wants Nigerians to prioritise nationalism over ethnicity, religion

Police ban Shi’ite procession in FCT, threaten to arrest violators

Police ban Shi’ite procession in FCT, threaten to arrest violators

FG repatriates 190 Nigerians from UAE

FG repatriates 190 Nigerians from UAE

Sanusi vs Bayero - Reaction greets fresh court order in Kano emirship dispute

Sanusi vs Bayero - Reaction greets fresh court order in Kano emirship dispute

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

FG ranks NAQS high in PEBEC regulatory reforms assessment

President Joe Biden speaks to the media on July 1.Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Biden's doctor denies neurologist visits amid Parkinson's rumours

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Governor Alex Otti's Abia State generates ₦15.5 billion in 6 months