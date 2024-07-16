Sanusi vs Bayero - Reaction greets fresh court order in Kano emirship dispute

The lawsuit, initiated by the Attorney General of Kano State, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, and the Assembly itself, aimed to prevent Aminu Ado-Bayero and the four other emirs from exercising their titles.

Their legal representative, Ibrahim Isah-Wangida Esq., filed the motion on May 27.

In her ruling, Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu upheld the authority of the Kano State House of Assembly.

"The Kano State House of Assembly has the power to amend and propose a bill for the peace and good governance of the state pursuant to section 4 rule 6,7(b) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

"The Kano State Governor has the right to assent to the proposed bill into law after being passed by the state assembly," Justice Amina said.

Criticism over judgment

Meanwhile, Justice Amina's ruling has been criticised and labelled as a shameful display of bias and violation of justice.

The Kano Democratic Vanguard made this assertion in a statement made available to Pulse on Monday, July 15.

"The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, and his godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have made a mockery of the rule of law and tradition.

"They abolished the century-old Kano Emirate and dethroned Emir Ado Bayero, reinstating Muhammadu Sanusi against the wishes of the people and laws.

"This judgement is another rascality in their quest for power and control. We call on the citizens of Kano to remain calm, as truth shall prevail," the group said.