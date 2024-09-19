Ganduje responds to alleged link plot to dethrone Emir Sanusi

The rebuttal follows a viral social media report claiming Ganduje was behind fresh efforts to unseat the monarch.

The former governor of Kano State had overseen Sanusi's controversial removal during his tenure.

However, Ganduje clarified on Thursday that he has no role in the current affairs of the Kano Emirate.

In a statement issued through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Ganduje said, "Ganduje has nothing to do with the present enthronement or dethronement of Emir Mohammad Sanusi in Kano.

"It should be noted that he is no longer the executive governor or the speaker of the House of Assembly."

He dismissed the accusations as "laughable," given his focus on leading the APC.

"It is laughable that Ganduje, who has left office as governor for some years now, would be accused of masterminding a fresh plot to remove or enthrone an Emir."

Ganduje further suggested that those behind the claims attempted to create tension between him and the presidency.