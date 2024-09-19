ADVERTISEMENT
Ganduje responds to alleged link plot to dethrone Emir Sanusi

Segun Adeyemi

Ganduje further suggested that those behind the claims attempted to create tension between him and the presidency.

L-R: Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi and ex-Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. [Getty Images/Guardian]
L-R: Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi and ex-Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. [Getty Images/Guardian]

The rebuttal follows a viral social media report claiming Ganduje was behind fresh efforts to unseat the monarch.

The former governor of Kano State had overseen Sanusi's controversial removal during his tenure.

However, Ganduje clarified on Thursday that he has no role in the current affairs of the Kano Emirate.

In a statement issued through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Ganduje said, "Ganduje has nothing to do with the present enthronement or dethronement of Emir Mohammad Sanusi in Kano.

"It should be noted that he is no longer the executive governor or the speaker of the House of Assembly."

He dismissed the accusations as "laughable," given his focus on leading the APC.

"It is laughable that Ganduje, who has left office as governor for some years now, would be accused of masterminding a fresh plot to remove or enthrone an Emir."

"Those who are behind this sinister move… have revealed the clandestine and dangerous motive of the sponsors to create bad blood," he stated, reaffirming his strong relationship with President Bola Tinubu.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

