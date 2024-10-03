ADVERTISEMENT
Controversy as Ribadu addresses Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Kano Deputy Governor has earlier accused Ribadu of facilitating the return of Bayero to Kano to lay claim to the Emirate stool.

Though dethroned, Bayero is still laying claim to the coveted Kano emirate stool which is currently occupied by Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Sanusi was dethroned by the former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in March 2020 and the latter appointed Bayero as successor.

However, incumbent Governor Abba Yusuf sacked Bayero in May after signing the Kano Emirate Council (Amendment No. 2) Law and gave the stool back to Sanusi.

Bayero, whose dethronement was announced while he was outside the country, returned to Kano and immediately moved into the mini palace at Nasarawa to hold court.

Angered by his action, Governor Yusuf ordered the immediate arrest of the monarch but security was quickly beefed up at the mini palace, sparking speculation that the deposed emir had federal backing.

The Deputy Governor Kano, Aminu Gwarzo, later alleged that Ribadu facilitated the return of Bayro to the state by providing him with two private jets.

The NSA didn't only debunk the allegation but also threatened to sue Gwarzo if the latter failed to apologise, which he did.

The Kano emirate tussle is also being fought in courts as all the parties filled suits and counter-suits to challenge one another.

Meanwhile, speaking at the inaugural International Lecture organised by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, October 3, 2024, Ribadu called Bayero the Emir of Kano.

“Of course the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero,” the NSA said while recognising dignitaries at the event, to thunderous applause in the hall.

Meanwhile, the incident has caused a ruckus on social media as supporters of Bayero and Sanusi had a go at each other.

A supporter of the former, Rabiu Uba Danzainab posted the 33-second video on his X page @rabiuuba4 with the caption, “Ribadu addressed our Emir as the Legitimate Emir of Kano.

Reacting, another user said, “APC Emir. He better starts a new jihad.”

Another X User, @StudentYahaya, said, “Only the court of a competent jurisdiction can do so, not Ribadu.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

