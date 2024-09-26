Jonathan, Sanusi trade words over alleged missing $49.8bn 10 years after

Sanusi served as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor between 2009 and 2014, a period that coincided with Jonathan's time as the President.

In 2014, the then-CBN governor alleged that Nigeria had lost $49.8bn under Jonathan's administration. The claim attracted wide criticism and the government later set up a committee to probe the allegation.

Sanusi was asked to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence with Godwin Emefiele appointed in his place. He went on to become the Emir of Kano, dethroned in 2020 and was reinstated a few months ago.

In a book he recently authored titled, ‘Public Policy and Agents Interests: Perspectives From The Emerging World,’ the erstwhile CBN governor renewed the allegation and accused Jonathan of sacking him.

The book was edited by former Minister of Finance, Shamsuddeen Usman.

Jonathan disagrees with Sanusi

Meanwhile, speaking at the launching of the book in Abuja on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Jonathan again defended his government, insisting that Sanusi's claims were false.

According to the former President, the country can't lose such an amount and still be able to pay salaries.

“I need to say why I did not quite agree with him. All that he wrote was on some of the issues, especially the one that is related to me.

“He said he was sacked because he blew the whistle that the federal government lost $49.8 billion. It’s not quite correct. It was not that he was sacked. He was suspended,” the former President said.

He added that the Financial Reporting Council of CBN was unable to investigate the allegations due to limited time.

“Before we could finish, his tenure was already over. Probably we would have called him back.

“Till today, I’m not convinced that the federal government lost $49.8 billion.

“After they came up with more figures; first $49.8 billion, later 20 billion, later 12 billion. So, I don’t even know the correct one,” he said.

Responding, Sanusi, who presided over the event as Royal Father of the Day, climbed the podium hours after Jonathan's comment.

The Emir of Kano insisted that he was ''constructively sacked'' by the former President after he blew the whistle on the alleged missing money.