Sanusi meets Niger Coup leaders ahead of ECOWAS leaders meeting

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is said to be in the country to open the door for negotiations after the junta declined a meeting with representatives of African Union (AU), and the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

Footage of Sanusi, whose Tijjaniyyah sect has a huge following in the country meeting the junta leaders surfaced on social media on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

The former CBN Governor is the Khalifa of the sect in West Africa.

According to Daily Trust, Sanusi met the Junta leaders in the company of Aboubacar Sanda Oumarou, the Sultan of Damagaran, which is said to be the third largest city in Niger.

Sanusi’s meeting with the leaders of the junta came ahead of the ECOWAS authorities meeting in Abuja.

On Monday, August 7, 2023, the Chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fixed Thursday, August 10, 2023, to hold another meeting with his West African counterparts to discuss the ongoing crisis in the Republic of Niger.