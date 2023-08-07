Tinubu convenes another meeting to discuss Niger crisis with ECOWAS leaders

ECOWAS had recently issued a 7-day deadline for coup plotters in Niger to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum or risk sanctions.

The ECOWAS leaders also threatened the Niger junta with possible military intervention.

But rather than reinstate Bazoum, the junta which declared General Abdourahamane Tchiani as the country’s new head of state, vowed not to bow to outside pressure.

Following the expiration of the deadline issued to the military regime by ECOWAS, the regional body has scheduled another meeting to discuss the crisis in Niger.

This body announced this in a statement on Monday, August 7, 2023.

The statement reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in the Republic of Niger. The Summit will hold in Abuja, on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

“The ECOWAS Leaders will be considering and discussing the political situation and recent developments in Niger during the Summit.”