Tinubu convenes another meeting to discuss Niger crisis with ECOWAS leaders

Bayo Wahab

The meeting will hold in Abuja, on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]

ECOWAS had recently issued a 7-day deadline for coup plotters in Niger to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum or risk sanctions.

The ECOWAS leaders also threatened the Niger junta with possible military intervention.

But rather than reinstate Bazoum, the junta which declared General Abdourahamane Tchiani as the country’s new head of state, vowed not to bow to outside pressure.

Following the expiration of the deadline issued to the military regime by ECOWAS, the regional body has scheduled another meeting to discuss the crisis in Niger.

This body announced this in a statement on Monday, August 7, 2023.

The statement reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in the Republic of Niger. The Summit will hold in Abuja, on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

“The ECOWAS Leaders will be considering and discussing the political situation and recent developments in Niger during the Summit.”

It would be recalled that ECOWAS in a bid to resolve the crisis in Niger recently sent a high-powered delegation led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) to broker peace with the coupists in Niger, but the delegation did not meet the coup leader.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

