Same-sex marriage, bestiality prohibited in Nigeria, Police warn

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Adejobi said the clarification followed a recent post on social media, where some individuals, identified as queer were visibly encouraging and associating themselves with activities perceived to be unnatural in light of Nigerian Laws.

“The Nigeria Police hereby wishes to enlighten the public on the legal aspects concerning unnatural offences and same-sex marriage within the country.

“In accordance with the Nigerian Criminal Code Act applicable in Southern States, unnatural offences are prohibited under Sections 214 to 217,” he said.

According to him, these sections specifically criminalise acts considered unnatural, such as having carnal knowledge of a person or permitting a person to have carnal knowledge of one against the order of nature.

He said having carnal knowledge of an animal was also punishable under the law, adding that those found guilty would face legal consequences as outlined by the law.

“This is re-echoed by Section 284 of the Nigerian Penal Code applicable in the Northern part of the country.

“Similarly, it is imperative to note that same-sex marriage is strictly prohibited in Nigeria.

“The Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act of 2014 criminalises the solemnisation, operation and public display of same-sex marriages,” he said.

Adejobi therefore, called for understanding and adherence to the laws as any violation would be met with due legal processes.

He said the police would remain dedicated to maintaining law and order but urged the public to report suspicious activities related to unnatural offences or same-sex marriage.

The Police spokesman said the provision of such information would aid the police in enforcing the law.

He called for collective efforts to kick against same-sex marriage and enjoined parents and guardians to take note and support the police in the fight against inhuman activities.

