ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sacked minister promises to fight for Tinubu to the last

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kennedy-Ohanenye lost her ministerial spot in a cabinet shake-up during the week but is not letting go of her support for President Tinubu.

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy [Legit.ng]
Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy [Legit.ng]

Recommended articles

Kennedy-Ohanenye, alongside four other ministers, was a victim of the much-awaited cabinet shake-up by the President last week.

Tinubu approved the dismissal of the five ministers and nominated seven others for appointment.

Other sacked ministers include Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John; Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman; Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo; and Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also announced the re-assignment of 10 ministers to new ministerial portfolios, the appointment of Shehu Dikko as Chairman of the National Sports Commission and the appointment of Sunday Akin Dare as Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation working from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

Tinubu
Tinubu Pulse Nigeria

Despite her dismissal, the former minister restated her commitment to support Tinubu for the betterment of the nation.

She declared this in a statement on her official X account on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

While pledging her commitment to Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda”, Kennedy-Ohanenye urged Nigerians not to lose hope but to be optimistic that Nigeria will be great again.

“This is a test of time, a highly spiritual movement that no human being can stop.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is destined to fix Nigeria and I, Barr Uju Kennedy will fight alongside him to the last.

“Let’s be optimistic Nigeria will be great! -Barr Uju Kennedy Ohanenye,” she wrote.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sacked minister promises to fight for Tinubu to the last

Sacked minister promises to fight for Tinubu to the last

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Winner of Cross River Governor's wife's Humanity Pageant to take home ₦42m

Winner of Cross River Governor's wife's Humanity Pageant to take home ₦42m

Tinubu excited as Ghana's Botchwey becomes 2nd African Commonwealth SG after Anyaoku

Tinubu excited as Ghana's Botchwey becomes 2nd African Commonwealth SG after Anyaoku

Niger Poly gives ex-rector ultimatum to give account of stewardship

Niger Poly gives ex-rector ultimatum to give account of stewardship

Nigeria consuming most of world’s polio vaccines without much result – Official

Nigeria consuming most of world’s polio vaccines without much result – Official

Gov Namadi approves payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage to Jigawa workers

Gov Namadi approves payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage to Jigawa workers

Police condemn VeryDarkMan over unauthorised use of uniform, begin probe

Police condemn VeryDarkMan over unauthorised use of uniform, begin probe

NNPP sweeps chairmanship, councillorship seats in Kano

NNPP sweeps chairmanship, councillorship seats in Kano

Pulse Sports

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Gov AbdulRazaq approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for Kwara workers

IPOB members during a rally. [Punch]

IPOB tells Southeast residents to ignore sit-at-home order by ‘infiltrators’

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike orders maximum security for FCTA demolition team in Lugbe