Sacked minister promises to fight for Tinubu to the last

Kennedy-Ohanenye, alongside four other ministers, was a victim of the much-awaited cabinet shake-up by the President last week.

Tinubu approved the dismissal of the five ministers and nominated seven others for appointment.

Other sacked ministers include Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John; Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman; Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo; and Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also announced the re-assignment of 10 ministers to new ministerial portfolios, the appointment of Shehu Dikko as Chairman of the National Sports Commission and the appointment of Sunday Akin Dare as Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation working from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

Pulse Nigeria

Kennedy-Ohanenye promises to continue to fight for Tinubu

Despite her dismissal, the former minister restated her commitment to support Tinubu for the betterment of the nation.

She declared this in a statement on her official X account on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

While pledging her commitment to Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda”, Kennedy-Ohanenye urged Nigerians not to lose hope but to be optimistic that Nigeria will be great again.

“This is a test of time, a highly spiritual movement that no human being can stop.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is destined to fix Nigeria and I, Barr Uju Kennedy will fight alongside him to the last.