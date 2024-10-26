Sack more ministers, bring Ezekwesili, others for economic summit - Ndume to Tinubu

Ndume said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

He lauded the President for the recent cabinet shake-up and the scrapping and establishment of new ministries, describing the move as a welcome development.

However, the lawmaker argued that there's more to be done because some ministers are still not up to scratch.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a much-expected cabinet reshuffling on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Tinubu showed five ministers the way out and nominated seven others as replacements. He also swapped portfolios of 10 other ministers who have now been deployed elsewhere.

The President also scraped the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and established in its place the Ministry of Regional Development to oversee all regional commissions in the country.

Pulse Nigeria

Ndume asks Tinubu to convene an economic summit

The lawmaker also urged Tinubu to convene a national economic summit as part of efforts to proffer home-grown solutions to the prevalent economic hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndume, a former Senate Chief Whip, suggested that former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili; Mansur Muktar, Akinwumi Adesina, Arunma Oteh and Tope Fasua, should drive the economic summit.

“This national economic summit should be purely led by these eminent Nigerians, and they will come up with recommendations instead of the IMF and World Bank’s prescriptions that are harsh and hard on the ordinary citizens.

“I believe if the recommendations are good, President Tinubu will implement them, and this will help the country in no small ways,” he said.