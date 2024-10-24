Uju Kennedy breaks silence after dismissal as Minister of Women Affairs

Kennedy-Ohanenye was one of five ministers discharged in the reshuffle, which included Lola Ade-John (Tourism), Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Youth Development), Tahir Mamman (Education), and Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo (Housing and Urban Development).

In a heartfelt statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, October 24, Kennedy-Ohanenye expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the federal cabinet.

"I write to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It has been an honour and a privilege to contribute to the development of our Nation," she said.

She also thanked Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady, for her guidance and support during her tenure.

"Her kindness and encouragement have been instrumental to my success," she noted.

Kennedy-Ohanenye appreciated the Nigerian people for their trust, stating, "Your unwavering support has been a constant source of inspiration."

Interestingly, reports indicated that some workers in the Ministry of Women's Affairs celebrated the news of her dismissal, reflecting a divided sentiment within the ministry's ranks.

Kennedy-Ohanenye concluded her message with a pledge to continue contributing to Nigeria's progress, reaffirming her commitment to serving the country in any capacity she can.