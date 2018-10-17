Return N1.3bn Dasuki money, EFCC tells Fayose

news

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked former governor Ayo Fayose to return the sum of N1.3 billion he allegedly received during the build-up to the 2014 governorship election in Ekiti state.

The funds, according to an EFCC source, was part of monies allegedly received from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, through a former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro.

The funds were allegedly transported from Lagos to Ekiti State by air.

Fayose had arrived the headquarters of the EFCC at about 12:59pm on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Pulse understands that Fayose was grilled by three teams of EFCC investigators.

The former governor, however, denied receiving any money from Dasuki.

“He said in his statement on oath that he never received any money despite the overwhelming evidence. The man is refusing to cooperate despite the overwhelming evidence we have,” an EFCC source said.

“Despite the statements made by all these people indicating that Fayose received money, the man is still denying the allegations.”

While about N1.3bn was said to have been given to Fayose, another N1.3bn was also handed over to the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, in 2014.

However, Fayose’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, said Fayose would not compromise himself in the name of administrative bail.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria urged the EFCC to accord Fayose the same treatment as the former secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal.