Fayose arrives EFCC office in Abuja

Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, has been taken into custody at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

Fayose, whose tenure as governor ended on Tuesday, October 16, turned himself in at the Wuse Zone 2 office of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday with a packed bag as he earlier said he's prepared to be detained .

He posted news of his detention on his Twitter account (@GovAyoFayose) which will now be managed by his media aide, Lere Olayinka.

"I'm now in the custody of EFCC. While I'm here, my media aide, @OlayinkaLere will operate this twitter handle," he posted.

Fayose was accompanied by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, and a crowd of supporters.

The former governor is under investigation for allegedly receiving N1.3 billion from the Office of the National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, through the then-Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro.