ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Response to hunger protest evokes pre-independence memories - Soyinka

News Agency Of Nigeria

Soyinka said the tragic response to the hunger marches in parts of the country constituted a retrogression that took the nation backwards.

Response to hunger protest evokes pre-independence memories - Soyinka [BusinessdayNG]
Response to hunger protest evokes pre-independence memories - Soyinka [BusinessdayNG]

Recommended articles

Soyinka made the call in a statement on Sunday while reacting to President Bola Tinubu’s address to the nation.

The Nobel laureate and global literature icon particularly cautioned against unprofessional conduct that could hurt protesters “who are merely asking for bread”.

According to him, a hard approach to the protests could lead to “more desperate upheavals”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even tear gas remains questionable in most circumstances; using it is certainly an abuse in situations of clearly peaceful protest.

“Hunger marches constitute a universal S.O.S., not peculiar to the Nigerian nation.

“They belong, indeed, in a class of their own, never mind the collateral claims emblazoned on posters.

“They serve as summons to governance that a breaking point has been reached and, thus, a testing ground for governance awareness of public desperation,” he said.

Soyinka said the tragic response to the hunger marches in parts of the country constituted a retrogression that took the nation backwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It took us even further back than the deadly culmination of the watershed ‘Endsars’ protests.

“It evokes pre-independence – that is, colonial – acts of disdain, a passage that induced the late stage pioneer Hubert Ogunde’s folk opera ‘Bread and Bullets’, earning that nationalist serial persecution and proscription by the colonial government,” he said.

He said that the nation’s security agencies should explore alternative models for security intervention.

Soyinka said that time was long overdue to abandon, permanently, what he called the “anachronistic resort to lethal means”.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that President Tinubu had, in a nationwide address, urged protesters to embrace dialogue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under the circumstances, I enjoin protesters and the organisers to suspend any further protest and create room for dialogue which I have always acceded to, at the slightest opportunity.

“Nigeria requires all hands on deck and needs us all — regardless of age, party, tribe, religion or other divides – to work together in reshaping our destiny as a nation.

“To those who have taken undue advantage of this situation to threaten any section of this country, be warned,” he said.

According to Tinubu, the nation’s democracy progresses when the constitutional rights of every Nigerian are respected and protected.

“Our law enforcement agencies should continue to ensure the full protection of lives and properties of innocent citizens in a responsible manner,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s speech didn't disappoint Nigerians – Okupe

Tinubu’s speech didn't disappoint Nigerians – Okupe

Response to hunger protest evokes pre-independence memories - Soyinka

Response to hunger protest evokes pre-independence memories - Soyinka

Police tighten security as Osun protesters hold open church service

Police tighten security as Osun protesters hold open church service

Jos protest organisers suspend street demonstrations for 2 days to dialogue

Jos protest organisers suspend street demonstrations for 2 days to dialogue

Address hunger, hardship - Abia residents unimpressed with Tinubu's speech

Address hunger, hardship - Abia residents unimpressed with Tinubu's speech

They triggered you to protest to destroy your region, Omokri tells northerners

They triggered you to protest to destroy your region, Omokri tells northerners

Leaked speech saga - Is Bwala eyeing spokesman gig from Tinubu? Shaibu answers

Leaked speech saga - Is Bwala eyeing spokesman gig from Tinubu? Shaibu answers

Tinubu congratulates D’Tigress on historic feat at Paris Olympics

Tinubu congratulates D’Tigress on historic feat at Paris Olympics

Kano residents back Tinubu, ask protesters to sheathe swords, embrace dialogue

Kano residents back Tinubu, ask protesters to sheathe swords, embrace dialogue

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shelve protest, support Tinubu’s infrastructure devt, Umahi appeals to Nigerians [NAN]

Shelve protest, support Tinubu’s infrastructure devt, Umahi begs Nigerians

Yoruba Ronu Group rejects protest, sends message to South-West traditional

Yoruba Ronu Group rejects protest, sends message to South-West traditional rulers

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu. [Getty Images]

South-East traditional rulers seek Nnamdi Kanu’s release

2 dead as Boko Haram attacks Police barracks in Borno [Twitter: @DanBorno]

2 dead as Boko Haram attacks Police barracks in Borno