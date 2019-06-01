The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for attending the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) meeting in Saudi Arabia shortly after he was sworn-in for a second term.

The group in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu said Buhari owes Nigerians explanation about his trip to Saudi Arabia immediately after the swearing-in ceremony.

The statement said, “Why immediate attendance of Organisation of Islamic Countries, OIC, meeting in Saudi Arabia a day after his swearing in. Mr President Buhari owes Nigerians that explanation.’’

“This is a secular country and a leader that wants to be a mullah or fanatic is free to resign rather than plunge us into a religious crisis.”

Ohanaeze also attacked Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila for traveling to Mecca to perform Umrah, lesser hajj.

The group said Gbajabiamila’s journey to Mecca in his bid to become speaker is bad for Nigeria’s democracy.

“Femi Gbajabiamila, a born again Christian turned into Muslim for political reasons is dangerous to our democracy.

“Although people have a right to change their religion, the sudden change from a Christian to a Muslim and his umrah journey to Mecca just to be Speaker is a bad omen.

“Can we trust such a character who can change his faith for power sake?”

You'll recall that shortly after the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the Senior Special Assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu announced that the president would leave Abuja for Saudi Arabia to attend OIC meeting on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Shehu said Buhari was expected to address the forum and underscore the need for member countries to unite and work together to combat common challenges such as terrorism and violent extremism.