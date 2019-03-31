Gbajabiamila declared his intention to contest for the position of the speaker of the house on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Abuja.

While addressing an audience of lawmakers, journalists, and well-wishers at the event, the lawmaker said he wished to become the Speaker of the House of Representatives in order to bring government closer to the people.

Gbajabiamila representing Surulere federal constituency said he would work to serve the people if elected as the speaker of the house.

He said: “I seek the office of the Speaker to bring our tendencies together and unite us as a country. I seek the office of the Speaker to bring governance even closer to the people. I seek the office of the Speaker to mentor the next generation. I seek the office of the Speaker so I can use the bully pulpit to galvanise Honourable members to make life more abundant for every Nigerian irrespective of tribe, religious background or political persuasion.

''There is so much work to be done by way of legislation in many areas of our life including but not limited to education, health, power, infrastructure and alleviation of poverty. I believe many of these deficits can be addressed through meaningful and impactful legislation.

“Historically the House of Representatives was established to be the people’s House and for the people‘s business. It follows therefore that the Speaker must be the people’s Speaker elected to do the people‘s business and champion their cause and in doing so fulfilling their hopes and aspiration. This is the Speaker I intend and hope to be and the House I intend and hope to lead (as) a People‘s House.”

The lawmaker, who has been a house of representatives member since 2003 boasted of his long years of experience in the House as an advantage over other lawmakers eyeing the position.

Gbajabiamila has won re-election four times as he was re-elected into the house in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.