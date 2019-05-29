President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja for Makkah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, May 30, 2019, to attend a summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Senior Special Assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu announced this in a statement on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Shehu in a series of tweets said the 14th summit of the OIC holding on Friday, May 31, 2019, would be hosted by Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saudi, king of Saudi Arabia.

She said, “President Buhari is expected to address the forum and underscore the need for member countries to unite and work together to combat common challenges such as terrorism and violent extremism”.

The President will also push forward themes that have been at the forefront of his domestic and international priorities, including reviving the Lake Chad Basin, investing in Nigeria to create jobs and financing for development.

On the margins of the summit, the Nigerian leader will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders to promote increased cooperation and collaboration on issues of mutual concern.

Shehu said Buhari was sworn-in for his second term in office on Wednesday, May, 29, 2019, is expected to return to the country on June 2nd, and will be accompanied by Governors Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State.