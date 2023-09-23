ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps to resume plenary Tuesday after 2-month recess

News Agency Of Nigeria

Commenting on the resumption, the Spokesperson of the House and House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, said the 10th Assembly had been prolific.

House of Representatives members during plenary session. [ThisDay]
House of Representatives members during plenary session. [ThisDay]

Recommended articles

Dr Yahaha Danzaria, the Clerk of the house, said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

The 10th Assembly proceeded on its annual recess on July 27.

This followed a plenary session during which Speaker Tajudeen Abbas announced the leadership of the standing committees of the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the resumption, Rep. Akin Rotimi, the Spokesperson of the House and House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, said the 10th Assembly had been prolific.

He said since its inauguration, the house had recorded 470 bills, with all passing the first reading, while four passed the second reading.

He added that there had been 175 motions considered by the parliament.

He said in spite of the recess, it had continued to function, as various ad hoc committees continued to carry out their crucial mandates.

He said this had generated significant positive public interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rotimi said some of the key early developments expected on resumption were the conclusion of the work of all ad hoc committees and the submission of their reports.

He said this was for the consideration of the House in line with the directive of the speaker.

He said the house would get the final draft of its Legislative Agenda developed by the ad hoc committee, led by the Majority Leader, Rep. Julius Inhonvbere.

He said it would be considered and adopted by the house, adding that the draft agenda was developed following extensive consultations with critical stakeholders.

He also said that the membership of the standing committees would be announced and fully constituted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops rescue captive after gun duel with daredevil Enugu kidnappers

Troops rescue captive after gun duel with daredevil Enugu kidnappers

Reps to resume plenary Tuesday after 2-month recess

Reps to resume plenary Tuesday after 2-month recess

Sanwo-Olu appoints Agoro to replace Muri-Okunola as Lagos HOS

Sanwo-Olu appoints Agoro to replace Muri-Okunola as Lagos HOS

Demolition of illegal structures in Aba not witch-hunt, Alex Otti's aide

Demolition of illegal structures in Aba not witch-hunt, Alex Otti's aide

Zero casualty as 3-storey building collapses in Surulere Lagos

Zero casualty as 3-storey building collapses in Surulere Lagos

WAEC to introduce CBT for WASSCE — Official

WAEC to introduce CBT for WASSCE — Official

Benue election tribunal upholds Gov Alia’s victory

Benue election tribunal upholds Gov Alia’s victory

FCTA to prosecute owners of 149 impounded vehicles, 100 tricycles, motorcycles

FCTA to prosecute owners of 149 impounded vehicles, 100 tricycles, motorcycles

LASTMA, others combat Ilupeju industrial fire outbreak

LASTMA, others combat Ilupeju industrial fire outbreak

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips