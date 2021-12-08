RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps to investigate continuous closure of NYSC camp in Maiduguri

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate alleged refusal of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to reopen its permanent orientation camp in Maiduguri, Borno.

The resolution was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Usman Zannah (APC-Borno) at the plenary on Wednesday.

Earlier, Zannah said that about 10 years ago, the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Maiduguri was shut down following killings by the Boko Haram terrorists in parts of the state.

He recalled how former Director-General of the NYSC, Mr Suleiman Kazaure, reiterated that the camp would be reopened as soon as the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) were relocated from the premises.

Aware that the Borno State Government had relocated over 8,000 IDPs taking refuge in the NYSC orientation camp to houses provided by the government at Auno.

“Others were relocated to Bama and Danboa Local Government Areas; informed that Gov. Babagana Zulum wrote letters to the Director-General of NYSC to reopen the camp but to no avail.

Also informed that the Borno State Government has made adequate arrangements to ensure the safety of and wellbeing of corps members posted to the state.

“Worried that corps members posted to Borno would have to travel to Kastina State to undergo orientation at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Training School, Kastina, in spite of the state of insecurity in the entire North West.

“Also worried that the high rate of insecurity in Kastina State is capable of affecting Corp members’ psychology and exposed them to the danger of being attacked by bandits while travelling to Kastina,’’ he said.

The lawmaker said that the state of insecurity in Kastina State was already a threat to lives and property which necessitated the shutting down of telecommunication services, hence, making communication very difficult.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rep. Ahmed Wase, mandated the Committee on Youth Development to investigate the alleged refusal of the NYSC to reopen the camp.

