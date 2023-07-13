ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps to investigate alleged tax abuse by public officials

News Agency Of Nigeria

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House mandated the committee to report back within for weeks for further legislative action.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Recommended articles

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Oluwole Oke (PDP-Osun) at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion earlier, Oke that it is within the ambits of the powers of the Federal Government to exercise executive and legislative jurisdiction over items in the Exclusive Legislative list as contained in the second schedule of the Constitution.

He said that items like taxation of incomes, profits and capital gains, export and imports are exclusively within the control of the Federal Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, in line with the above, the Federal Government of Nigeria exercise monetary and fiscal controls over the economy to stabilise both micro and macro-economic conditions and fundamentals.

The lawmaker said that some of the tools available to monetary and fiscal policy authorities to tinker with the economy and stimulate economic activities in some sectors of the economy are tax waivers, tax breaks, tax exemptions and tax incentives.

“Available data also shows that while the Federal Government has good intentions, these practices have and continue to create a major black hold in the purse of the Government of the Federation.

“These losses are occasioned and driven primarily by abuses by companies that have been granted tax-based waivers and incentives.

“Available data, Nigeria continues to lose about eight trillion naira annually to tax incentives and waivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“About six trillion is lost to companies that abuse the system, while two trillion naira worth of waivers achieve’ the objective of the Federal Government.

Most of the abuses arising from fiscal items like capital allowances, Investment Allowances, Pioneer Status Incentives, Free Trade Zone exemptions, Value Added Tax Exemptions, etc.

“These gaps have negatively affected the Nigeria Tax to-GDP ratio of Nigeria, which stands at 10.6 per cent being one of the lowest in Africa.

“The gap created in the revenue profile of the Government of the Federation has also contributed to the Federal Government seeking loans, grants and aides to fund our budget deficit.

“Concerned that if urgent steps are not taken to investigate the situations, Nigeria may not only be hanging on a fiscal cliff, it may fall off the cliff and be heading to Venezuela, which is a situation where a country has huge resources but is in deep economic crisis, recession and depression,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his ruling, the Speaker of the house, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas mandated the committee to report back within for weeks for further legislative action.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court grants CEO ₦‎10m bail for allegedly issuing dud cheque

Court grants CEO ₦‎10m bail for allegedly issuing dud cheque

Reps to investigate alleged tax abuse by public officials

Reps to investigate alleged tax abuse by public officials

Police arrest 4 suspects over alleged conspiracy, kidnap of Swiss national

Police arrest 4 suspects over alleged conspiracy, kidnap of Swiss national

Global conference on anti-corruption sets agenda for Tinubu

Global conference on anti-corruption sets agenda for Tinubu

15 children with health challenges receive ₦‎100m succour

15 children with health challenges receive ₦‎100m succour

NDLEA destroys 25.5 tons illicit substances in Sokoto

NDLEA destroys 25.5 tons illicit substances in Sokoto

Lawmakers to get ₦‎70bn from Tinubu's ₦‎819bn palliative package

Lawmakers to get ₦‎70bn from Tinubu's ₦‎819bn palliative package

Soyinka remains an inspiration, says Tinubu

Soyinka remains an inspiration, says Tinubu

MDAs owe EKEDC over ₦‎42bn – MD

MDAs owe EKEDC over ₦‎42bn – MD

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies