Reps spokesman Rotimi raises alarm over bank closures in his constituency due to hoodlum attacks

News Agency Of Nigeria

He attributed the withdrawal of commercial bank operations in Ikole-Ekiti and environs to the security challenges in the area.

Spokesman for House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi [The Guardian Nigeria]
Spokesman for House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi [The Guardian Nigeria]

Rotimi, representing Ikole/Oye Federal Constituency in Ekiti, raised the alarm while addressing newsmen in Ikole-Ekiti on Friday, shortly after meeting a total of 5,000 constituents and sharing yuletide gifts with them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the constituency had been facing security challenges in recent years, resulted in several cases of bank robberies, with their attendant loss of lives.

The lawmaker, however, assured his constituents of concerted efforts to restore normalcy back to the area, with full resumption of banking operations.

“As at today, there is no single bank operating in Ikole- Ekiti because of the state of insecurity. This is something that needs to be corrected.

“I want to pledge that we will make efforts to ensure that financial institutions return to Ikole-Ekiti.

“I want to commend the security agencies, that is, the police, the army, civil defence and DSS; they are doing wonderful job, with the support of the state government.

“We will continue to advocate, through constitutional amendment, for the role of the state police and also be more dynamic in ensuring that our security architecture responds to the peculiarity of our areas.

“There are lots going on when you have one or two instances of security breaches; it is a problem and everybody is upset.

“Generally, the rate of insecurity has reduced to some extent because of the ongoing efforts, but we will continue to try our best, as we are still very far from achieving our aim,” he said.

NAN reports that the lawmaker, at the event, distributed 3,000 bags of rice to his constituents in a bid to relieve them of the current economic hardship. Rotimi said that the palliatives were facilitated from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, in response with government’s concern for the masses.

He said that the gesture was aimed at sharing love during the yuletide, saying that food security and agriculture production were part of the agenda of the 10th National Assembly.

The lawmaker also used the occasion to mourn the demise of former Gov Oluwotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, who both passed away on Wednesday.

He described Akeredolu and Na’Abba as patriotic Nigerians who would forever be remembered for the legacies they left behind.

