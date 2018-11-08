Reps recommend sacking of NEMA boss over N33bn embezzlement

news

The House of Representatives has recommended the sacking of Mr. Mustapha Maihaja, the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) over a N33 billion embezzlement.

According to a Punch News report published on Thursday, November 8, 2018, an ad hoc committee of the house is making this request following an investigation into Maihaja's dealings while in service.

A request to have the NEMA boss removed has been directed to President Muhammadu Buhari according to Punch.