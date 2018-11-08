Pulse.ng logo
Reps recommend sacking of NEMA boss over N33bn embezzlement

President Buhari has been asked to sack NEMA boss over reports of embezzlement. The recommendation came following an investigation by the House of Representatives.

The House of Reps has requested President Buhari to sack NEMA boss following an allegation of embezzlement.

The House of Representatives has recommended the sacking of Mr. Mustapha Maihaja, the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) over a N33 billion embezzlement.

According to a Punch News report published on Thursday, November 8, 2018, an ad hoc committee of the house is making this request following an investigation into Maihaja's dealings while in service.

A request to have the NEMA boss removed has been directed to President Muhammadu Buhari according to Punch.

