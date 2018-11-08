Reps recommend sacking of NEMA boss over N33bn embezzlement

President Buhari has been asked to sack NEMA boss over reports of embezzlement. The recommendation came following an investigation by the House of Representatives.
According to a Punch News report published on Thursday, November 8, 2018, an ad hoc committee of the house is making this request following an investigation into Maihaja's dealings while in service.
A request to have the NEMA boss removed has been directed to President Muhammadu Buhari according to Punch.