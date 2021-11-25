RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Lawmakers warned that passing the amendment bill would cause all manner of problems.

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]
Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

An amendment bill whose passage would have empowered Nigerians to sue the government for failing to provide basic welfare has been rejected by the House of Representatives.

Recommended articles

The bill was blocked from being passed for a second reading after its sponsor, Sergius Ogun, led deliberations on it during plenary on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

The bill sought to alter Section 6 of the constitution to allow the judiciary entertain lawsuits from Nigerians hoping to take the government to task for failing to provide basic necessities for citizens.

"What this bill is basically saying is that it should be amended so that people can take the government up when they fail to deliver on some of these basic objectives to the society," the lawmaker said.

Muhammed Monguno, in his contribution, said he supported the spirit of the bill, but was against enforcing it.

The lawmaker cautioned that passing the bill would create chaos as the government cannot be realistically expected to provided for all citizens always.

"If this bill is passed, it's an invitation to chaos and anarchy. There's no state that will guarantee, to the extent of allowing it to be justiciable, putting food on every citizen's table, or providing health care to each and every citizen to the extent that any act of failure or neglect on the part of the government will make the government liable," he said.

Another member of the House, Herman Hembe, also noted that socialism has never worked anywhere in the world, but collapsed countries instead.

Even though he advocated for a humane government, the lawmaker said passing the amendment bill would cause all manner of problems, and collapse the system.

"The only thing that works is a system where people work and earn their keep," he said.

A majority of lawmakers voted against passing the bill for a second reading when it was put to a voice vote by Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Taliban government moves to prohibit female actors from TVs in Afghanistan

Taliban government moves to prohibit female actors from TVs in Afghanistan

NCDC registers 141 additional COVID-19 infections

NCDC registers 141 additional COVID-19 infections

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Climate Clock World appoints SDG advocate Chuks Anyaduba as Director for Projects & Partnerships, Climate Clock Nigeria

Climate Clock World appoints SDG advocate Chuks Anyaduba as Director for Projects & Partnerships, Climate Clock Nigeria

NLC kicks against FG's plan to increase petrol price to N340

NLC kicks against FG's plan to increase petrol price to N340

Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits

Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits

NEMA receives 158 Nigerian returnees from Libya

NEMA receives 158 Nigerian returnees from Libya

New militant group in Rivers blows up Agip facility

New militant group in Rivers blows up Agip facility

Akpabio advises businessmen and politicians to emulate Davido

Akpabio advises businessmen and politicians to emulate Davido

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]