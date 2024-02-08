Rep urges Tinubu to renew pipelines surveillance contract with Tompolo's company

The lawmaker made the call in a letter to President Bola Tinubu and made it available to newsmen on Thursday in Warri.

“The Presidency under Muhammadu Buhari recognised the potential of Tompolo and his Tanita outfit.

‘The company has done well in the protection of pipelines and other federal government oil assets in the Niger Delta,” he said.

Ereyitomi said that since the engagement of the TSSL, crude production had risen steadily over time, oscillating between 1.4 and 1.6 million barrels per day.

He said that before the intervention of the Tantita, the country’s crude production was within 650,000 barrels per day.

“Mr President, this open letter is a follow-up to the one I sent to you on Aug. 30, 2023.

“It is on the same subject matter of pipelines surveillance contracts in the Niger Delta, ” he said.

The lawmaker said that the security outfit was one of the private security companies hired by the Federal Government for the surveillance of oil pipelines.

“The company holds a revered position amongst security firms engaged by the government to provide surveillance for pipelines in the Niger Delta.

“That the company’s contract should be renewed to encourage its management for better future performance,” he said.

Ereyitomi said that since his letter was sent to the President, my letter was published, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has been undecided for six months over the Tantita contract renewal.

The lawmaker said that crude oil daily production had kept improving, noting that it was an indication that some people were working tirelessly to ensure a turnaround.

“Recent events and developments made me want to remind you again on the same matter.

“Operatives of TSSL are working in a collaborative synergy with a special task force, set up by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla.

“They recently launched an unending, ruthless and relentless, well-synchronised siege on unrepentant criminals and oil thieves in the Niger Delta. So far, the results have been very encouraging,” he said.

Ereyitomi said that in the last three weeks, two heavy-duty oil bunkering vessels – MT Kali and MT Harbour Spirit, were intercepted and apprehended.

He said that the feat was possible during the joint operations of Tantita and the Vice-Adm. Ogalla’s special forces.

He said that the two arrests signal a new threshold for potential gains in a marriage of the Nigerian Navy and Tanita.

The lawmaker said that the success was a major win in the battle to rid the nation’s waterways of oil thieves and economic saboteurs.

Ereyitomi suggested the expansion of the scope of Tantita’s contract to areas considered problematic and required special attention and sanitising.

He specifically noted the deep sea and blue water, where the notorious oil buccaneers mostly perfected their illicit trade.

“It’s obvious that the Nigerian Navy alone cannot deliver. The gradual pushback of the criminals and the closure of many local oil refining camps in the past three years has gradually restored the ecosystem.