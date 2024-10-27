ADVERTISEMENT
Rep commends DSS for providing Kanu’s healthcare needs after visiting IPOB leader

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aguocha confirmed that Kanu had received private medical attention as recently as Oct. 3.

Obi also commended the DSS for the approval of Kanu’s request for access and attention to private medical care and a doctor of his choice.

Aguocha, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said that he was granted access to visit Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Oct. 24.

He said that he was recently approached by Kanu’s legal team which complained of its inability to interface with the detained IPOB leader.

He said that the visit was part of the ongoing effort to find a political solution to the continued detention of Kanu.

Aguocha confirmed that Kanu had received private medical attention as recently as Oct. 3.

The lawmaker also commended Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, for resolving the access restriction.

“I took urgent steps in writing the DSS and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, seeking their immediate intervention.

“A meeting was called, and it was positive, and the DSS informed me that the restriction to accessing Kanu was occasioned by his lawyers asking the judge to recuse herself,” he said.

He, however, said that he was allowed to have an audience with Kanu in the company of an immediate family member.

Aguocha said that he remained optimistic that a political solution would be achieved, leading to the release of Kanu and also for the peace and stability of the South-East.

