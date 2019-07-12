Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condemned the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa of the Chairman of

Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti by suspected herdsmen on Friday, July 12, 2019.

In a series of tweet, Atiku called on the security services to initiate speedy and thorough investigations to bring the killer of the 58-year-old woman to book.

According to a message sent to Punch by the spokesman for Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin on Friday, Mrs Orekunrin was attacked and shot by the herdsmen on her way to Ore Junction from Akure, Ondo State.

Odumakin said “Eyewitness accounts say she died of gunshots from Fulani herdsmen who shot her at Ore junction in Ondo State earlier today.

“She was coming from Akure when the armed Fulani herdsmen came from the bush to attack her and other vehicles.

“Her domestic staff in the car with her also sustained gunshots.

“This is one death too many and a clear we-can-take-it-no-more death.”

Olufunke is the second child of 94-year-old Fasoranti to die. The elder statesman was said to have also lost a daughter, Bunmi, some years ago.