Remi Tinubu visits Maiduguri, donates ₦500m to flood victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu, who is also the Chairman of the RHI, was accompanied in the visit by the wives of some state governors, ministers and female members of the National Assembly.

Nigeria's First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu. [Twitter:@DavidsOffor]
Nigeria's First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu. [Twitter:@DavidsOffor]

Tinubu announced the donation during a sympathy visit to Gov. Babagana Zulum on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Represented by Nana Kashim Shettima, Wife of the Vice President, Tinubu presented ₦500 million to the governor and prayed for the affected persons.

She lauded the state government over its commitment at all levels and pledged continued support of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) to youth and women in the state.

Responding, Zulum lauded the gesture, adding that the RHI programme empowered many women and the vulnerable in the state.

He said that President Tinubu also visited Maiduguri on Monday, to show solidarity with the people of the state over the disaster.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Remi Tinubu visits Maiduguri, donates ₦500m to flood victims

