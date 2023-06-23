Remi Tinubu launches pet project to care for women, youths, children

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the programme was launched at the State House in Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after her inaugural meeting with members of the initiative's governing board, she explained that meeting the needs of the target group would bring them closer to the government.

She said that the initiative would focus on five key areas – agriculture, education, economic empowerment, health and socio-investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Beneficiaries will register with the Corporate Affairs Commission and open a bank account to qualify to be considered.

"We hope to take off with unspent funds from the 2023 campaign purse after which we shall solicit for funds from private organisations, international donors and non-governmental organisations.

"The programme will enable us to assist the vulnerable groups; we shall try to see what we can do to naturally meet their needs.

"We shall have zonal meetings which will involve the wives of state governors," she said.

Governing board members of the initiative include the first lady, the wife of the vice-president, Nana Shettima, and the wife of the Chief of Staff, Salamatu Gbajabiamila.

ADVERTISEMENT