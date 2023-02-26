ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Religious, traditional leaders urge calm as INEC collates election results

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Prince Sesi Whingah of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the Badagry Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

Religious, traditional leaders urge calm as INEC collates election results. [Twitter:INEC]
Religious, traditional leaders urge calm as INEC collates election results. [Twitter:INEC]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The returning officer said that a total of 227,521 voters registered in the Badagry Federal Constituency while 54,081 voters were accredited for the election.

He said the APC candidate polled 34,970 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Adekunle Lebile, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 7,637 votes in the Feb. 25 National Assembly elections.

Adeoye said Labour party polled a total of 7,091, ADC 573 votes and ZLP got 407.

He said that out of the 53,465 total votes cast, 51,135 were valid and 2,330 ballot papers were void.

Sesi Oluwasun Whingah of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” he said.

Adeoye said only nine parties contested in the election in the three Local Government and Local Council Development Areas of Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Whingah defeated the incumbent House of Representatives member, Mr Babatunde Hunpe in the APC primary held in 2022.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after his declaration as winner, Whingah said the results actually projected the kind of love the electorate had for him in Badagry.

The Rep-elect promised to bring dividend of democracy to residents of Badagry, adding that he dedicated his victory to the people of the town.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Elections: Protests remain banned, Kaduna govt warns resident

Elections: Protests remain banned, Kaduna govt warns resident

Religious, traditional leaders urge calm as INEC collates election results

Religious, traditional leaders urge calm as INEC collates election results

Shettima donates N100m to victims of Maiduguri market inferno

Shettima donates N100m to victims of Maiduguri market inferno

Nasarawa LP calls for calm, urges INEC to upload election results

Nasarawa LP calls for calm, urges INEC to upload election results

Kano: Kwankwaso claims 16 LGAs, leaves Tinubu with 2

Kano: Kwankwaso claims 16 LGAs, leaves Tinubu with 2

PDP wins Soba Federal Constituency in Kaduna

PDP wins Soba Federal Constituency in Kaduna

APC wins Buhari’s Federal Constituency

APC wins Buhari’s Federal Constituency

Alaafin’s son Akeem wins Oyo Federal Constituency seat for 3rd time

Alaafin’s son Akeem wins Oyo Federal Constituency seat for 3rd time

INEC reconducts voting in 7 wards in Warri South

INEC reconducts voting in 7 wards in Warri South

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates.

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections