Religious, traditional leaders urge calm as INEC collates election results

The returning officer said that a total of 227,521 voters registered in the Badagry Federal Constituency while 54,081 voters were accredited for the election.

He said the APC candidate polled 34,970 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Adekunle Lebile, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 7,637 votes in the Feb. 25 National Assembly elections.

Adeoye said Labour party polled a total of 7,091, ADC 573 votes and ZLP got 407.

He said that out of the 53,465 total votes cast, 51,135 were valid and 2,330 ballot papers were void.

“Sesi Oluwasun Whingah of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” he said.

Adeoye said only nine parties contested in the election in the three Local Government and Local Council Development Areas of Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Whingah defeated the incumbent House of Representatives member, Mr Babatunde Hunpe in the APC primary held in 2022.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after his declaration as winner, Whingah said the results actually projected the kind of love the electorate had for him in Badagry.